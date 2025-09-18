9.17.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

A Masashi Wada hat trick and goals from Walter Varela and Ollie Wright powered Portland Hearts of Pine to a 5-2 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, with Darwin Espinal and Hayden Anderson scoring for the hosts.







