9.17.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
The Tampa Bay Rowdies earned a 4-1 comeback victory over Birmingham Legion FC in a crucial Eastern Conference six-pointer at Protective Stadium with a second-half brace from Paul Marie and goals from Manual Arteaga and Luis Alvaraz canceling out Dawson McCartney's opener to earn the visitors their first league win over Birmingham since 2019.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2025
- Rowdies Down Birmingham 4-1 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Legion FC Falters in Second Half against Tampa Bay - Birmingham Legion FC
- Echo Investment Capital Welcomes the Chickasaw Nation as a Strategic Investor in OKC for Soccer - OKC Energy FC
- University of Rhode Island Football to Play 2026 Home Games at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- United Soccer League, City of Brownsville to Explore Bringing Professional Soccer to South Texas - USL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Legion FC Falters in Second Half against Tampa Bay
- Following Late Heroics, Legion FC's Rufe Named to Team of the Week
- Legion FC's Daley, Shashoua, Tregarthen Take Home Team of the Week Honors
- Jackson Travis Joins Legion FC on Loan from the Colorado Rapids
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Earns Another Call-Up with USA U-17's Ahead of November World Cup