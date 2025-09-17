9.17.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







The Tampa Bay Rowdies earned a 4-1 comeback victory over Birmingham Legion FC in a crucial Eastern Conference six-pointer at Protective Stadium with a second-half brace from Paul Marie and goals from Manual Arteaga and Luis Alvaraz canceling out Dawson McCartney's opener to earn the visitors their first league win over Birmingham since 2019.







