9.13.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC recorded its third-consecutive comeback draw after Maddie Mercado and Alyssa Walker got on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Sporting JAX following opening goals from Ashlyn Puerta and Madison Kemp.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.