9.13.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC recorded its third-consecutive comeback draw after Maddie Mercado and Alyssa Walker got on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Sporting JAX following opening goals from Ashlyn Puerta and Madison Kemp.
