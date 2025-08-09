8.9.2025: FC Naples vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







First-half goals from Ian Garrett and Julian Cisneros led FC Naples to a 2-1 win over Texoma FC, who struck back in second-half stoppage time through Luke McCormick at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak to five matches and solidifying their position in the top three of the standings.







