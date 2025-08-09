8.9.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Benjamin Zakowski scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to add to Chevone Marsh's first USL League One hat trick to earn Greenville Triumph SC a thrilling 5-4 win over the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium, with the hosts led by Christian Chaney who recorded a brace.
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Draw with One Knoxville SC at Home - Forward Madison FC
- Charlotte Falls to Greenville in Nine-Goal Thriller - Charlotte Independence
- Zakowski's Stoppage-Time Stunner Lifts Triumph in 9-Goal Thriller - Greenville Triumph SC
- Hearts Held to Scoreless Draw by Richmond - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Behind a Strong Defensive Performance, Kickers Leave Portland with a Point - Richmond Kickers
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Charlotte Falls to Greenville in Nine-Goal Thriller
- Charlotte Independence Announce Signing of Versatile Talent Paolo Alcocer
- Charlotte Independence Add Jamaican Goalkeeper Amal Knight
- Charlotte Independence to Host Military Appreciation Night on August 9
- Independence Draw Texoma FC, 3-3