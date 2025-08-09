8.9.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Benjamin Zakowski scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to add to Chevone Marsh's first USL League One hat trick to earn Greenville Triumph SC a thrilling 5-4 win over the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium, with the hosts led by Christian Chaney who recorded a brace.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.