8.20.2025: Texoma FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC erases three-goal deficit, stuns 10-man Texoma FC side at Historic Bearcat Stadium, 3-3, as Antelope Valley's 19-year-old defender, Steven Ramos, salvages draw in 89th minute with first professional goal.
