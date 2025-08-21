8.20.2025: Texoma FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC erases three-goal deficit, stuns 10-man Texoma FC side at Historic Bearcat Stadium, 3-3, as Antelope Valley's 19-year-old defender, Steven Ramos, salvages draw in 89th minute with first professional goal.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.