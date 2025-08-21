8.20.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC downs Richmond Kickers for first time in club history, defeats Roos at City Stadium, 2-0, as goals from Mikkel Gøling, Babacar Diene help One Knox stretch unbeaten streak to eight consecutive league matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.