8.20.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC downs Richmond Kickers for first time in club history, defeats Roos at City Stadium, 2-0, as goals from Mikkel Gøling, Babacar Diene help One Knox stretch unbeaten streak to eight consecutive league matches.
