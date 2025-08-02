8.2.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Augustine Williams and Bertin Jacquesson scored second-half goals to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Highmark Stadium to extend their undefeated streak to eight games across all competitions.
