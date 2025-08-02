8.2.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Luis Álvarez's first goal for the Tampa Bay Rowdies proved the winner as the visitors claimed a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Woobens Pacius also recorded a goal and assist as the Rowdies continued their undefeated streak against the Boys in Blue to 10 games in league play.
