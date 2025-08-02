8.2.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Luis Álvarez's first goal for the Tampa Bay Rowdies proved the winner as the visitors claimed a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Woobens Pacius also recorded a goal and assist as the Rowdies continued their undefeated streak against the Boys in Blue to 10 games in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.