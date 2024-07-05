7.5.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Puerto Rico international Isaac Angking scored the equalizer in second half stoppage time as Rhode Island FC rallied twice to earn a 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium after the visitors had taken a late lead through Tyler Gibson.

