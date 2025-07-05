7.4.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Aaron Edwards and Russell Cicerone scored second-half goals to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field as 18-year-old Republic FC Academy product Blake Willey recorded his first assist in the USL Championship.
