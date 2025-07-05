7.4.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Aaron Edwards and Russell Cicerone scored second-half goals to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field as 18-year-old Republic FC Academy product Blake Willey recorded his first assist in the USL Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.