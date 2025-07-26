7.26.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC records third consecutive USL Jägermeister Cup victory, downs Group 6 foe FC Naples at Paladin Stadium, 2-1, as goals from Leo Castro, Chevone Marsh lift hosts to comeback victory.
