7.26.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC records third consecutive USL Jägermeister Cup victory, downs Group 6 foe FC Naples at Paladin Stadium, 2-1, as goals from Leo Castro, Chevone Marsh lift hosts to comeback victory.

