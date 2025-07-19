7.19.2025: Louisville City FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Kalil ElMedkhar scored the equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time as FC Tulsa earned a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium after Cameron Lancaster had put the hosts ahead three minutes earlier with his first goal since returning to LouCity.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.