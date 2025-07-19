7.19.2025: Louisville City FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Kalil ElMedkhar scored the equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time as FC Tulsa earned a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium after Cameron Lancaster had put the hosts ahead three minutes earlier with his first goal since returning to LouCity.
