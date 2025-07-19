7.19.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Neveal Hackshaw and Peter Wilson scored a goal apiece while Kendall McIntosh posted a seven-save shutout to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, giving Roots its fourth win in the past five games and extending Loudoun's winless streak to five.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Penalty Shootout Against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Stymied by Colorado Springs - Birmingham Legion FC
- Switchbacks Claim Road Victory Against Birmingham Legion FC, 0-1 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity, FC Tulsa Trade Late Goals in Dramatic Home Draw - Louisville City FC
- Roots Earn Cross Country Victory in 2-0 Win at Loudoun United FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC Battle to 0-0 Draw - Hartford Athletic
- Points Slipped Late: Miami FC Settles for 1-1 Draw with Lexington - Miami FC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Fight to Scoreless Draw in Rivalry Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Samuel Shashoua Joins Legion FC on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United Football Club Announces New Summer Ticket Pricing to Make Matchday More Affordable for Families and Fans.
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Tops Loudoun United FC
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April