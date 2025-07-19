7.19.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Neveal Hackshaw and Peter Wilson scored a goal apiece while Kendall McIntosh posted a seven-save shutout to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, giving Roots its fourth win in the past five games and extending Loudoun's winless streak to five.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2025

