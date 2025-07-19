7.19.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Joey Akpunonu and Emilio Ycaza scored first-half goals before Arturo Rodriguez struck in the second half to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC at Patriots Point to earn the hosts their third consecutive victory and extend their undefeated streak to six games across all competitions.







