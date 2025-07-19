7.19.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Joey Akpunonu and Emilio Ycaza scored first-half goals before Arturo Rodriguez struck in the second half to lead the Charleston Battery to a 3-0 victory against Miami FC at Patriots Point to earn the hosts their third consecutive victory and extend their undefeated streak to six games across all competitions.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
