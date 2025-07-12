7.12.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Romario Williams scored for a second consecutive outing to live Indy Eleven to a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Aodhan Quinn recorded his sixth assist of the USL Championship season.







