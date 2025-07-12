7.12.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Romario Williams scored for a second consecutive outing to live Indy Eleven to a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium as Aodhan Quinn recorded his sixth assist of the USL Championship season.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025
- Boys in Blue Win Fourth in Their Last Six USLC Games - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Takes Home Win in Motor City Rematch - Hartford Athletic
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Boys in Blue Win Fourth in Their Last Six USLC Games
- Ball State, Indy Eleven Partner to Provide Free Training and Game Access for Indiana Youth Coaches
- Blake USL Championship "Player of the Week"
- Boys in Blue Record Clean Sheet in 3-0 Victory
- Sulte Named to USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round"