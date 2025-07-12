7.12.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC records first league victory since March 29, defeats 10-man Greenville Triumph SC, 3-1, at Breese Stevens Field to even all-time series at 4-4-8, as Birmingham Legion FC loanee Lucca Dourado scores in 5th minute, tallies assist on Derek Gebhard's winner in 56th minute.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2025
- Independence Knocked off by Union Omaha, 2-1 - Charlotte Independence
- FC Naples Stages Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Westchester SC, 2-1, in USL League One Thriller - FC Naples
- Triumph Fall Short In Trialing Road Match Against Forward Madison - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kickers Hold Even Through First 70, Ultimately Fall 0-2 to Chattanooga - Richmond Kickers
- Late Score Sends WSC to Heartbreaking 2-1 Loss at FC Naples - Westchester SC
- Forward Madison FC Release 2025 Alternate Kit - Forward Madison FC
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.