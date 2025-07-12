7.12.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC records first league victory since March 29, defeats 10-man Greenville Triumph SC, 3-1, at Breese Stevens Field to even all-time series at 4-4-8, as Birmingham Legion FC loanee Lucca Dourado scores in 5th minute, tallies assist on Derek Gebhard's winner in 56th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.