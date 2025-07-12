7.12.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Marcos Cerato, Jamie Webber and Taylor Calheira each found the net before a stoppage-time own goal lifted FC Tulsa to a dramatic 4-3 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at ONEOK Field, spoiling the Lights' comeback from two goals down behind a pair of goals by Shawn Smart.

usl







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.