66ers Open Six-Game Set by Ending Quakes' Seven-Game Win-Streak

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino opened a six-game set at LoanMart Field with a 7-4 win over the Quakes in 11-innings. Inland Empire got a RBI double from Braxton Martinez to take the lead and a three run double from Jose Guzman later in the frame to snap Rancho's seven-game win-streak.

The Quakes (32-28) got on the board in the first with an unearned run against John Swanda after made a pair of errors and Jorbit Vivas knocked home a run on an infield single. The 66ers tied the game (31-29) on an unearned run against Carlos Duran after Jose Reyes reached on an error and then scored from first on Gustavo Campero's RBI double off the wall in left. The double was the only hit allowed in 5.0IP for Duran who struck out six with no walks. The Quakes added a run in the second on a RBI double by Jonny Deluca and another unearned run in the fifth for a 3-1 advantage. Inland Empire tied the game in the seventh when, with two-outs Guzman fell behind 0-2 to Elio Serrano but battled for a base hit to center. Campero then smoked a game-tying two-run homer to right, his second of the year. Swanda was stellar as he allowed just the one earned run in a no-decision giving up seven hits over a career-best 7.0IP with no walks and seven Ks. Justin Courtney (2.0 IP) and Emilker Guzman held the Quakes down through the tenth, when with two outs in the top of the 11th, Martinez rocketed a double to left off Carlos De Los Santos (0-1) scoring Julio De La Cruz to take a 4-3 lead. The 66ers loaded the bags after a pair of walks and Jose Guzman struck with his ringing double to right-center scoring three runs for a 7-3 lead. Emilker Guzman allowed an unearned run in the ninth but notched the victory to improve to 2-2.

The series continues at Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday at 6:30 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

