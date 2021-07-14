Fresno Survives Stockton 5-2 in First-Ever Meeting at Banner Island Ballpark

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (40-21) inched past the Stockton Ports (25-36) 5-2 Tuesday night from Banner Island Ballpark; the first ever-meeting at Stockton's home field. With the triumph, the Grizzlies improved to 6-1 on the road trip and brought their away win streak to four games, tying a season-long. It was also Fresno's third consecutive contest scoring exactly five runs.

Julio Carreras and Colin Simpson each smashed their fourth longball of 2021 for the Grizzlies. Both taters were solo shots with no outs. Carreras added a crucial RBI single in the eighth, as well. Drew Romo (sacrifice fly) and Daniel Montano (single) recorded the other RBI while Grant Lavigne notched his second straight multi-hit affair. One of his two hits went for a double.

Five Fresno arms combined to strike out 13 Stockton batters. Keegan James lasted four frames, fanning five. Blake Goldsberry (3-0) followed suit with a pair of scoreless innings, punching out one. Goldsberry has been the winning pitcher in his last three outings. Juan Mejia struck out the side in a perfect seventh. Austin Kitchen mustered a punchout after two-thirds of a frame and Robinson Hernandez fanned three en route to his fifth save.

Stockton's lineup was held to six hits with both of their runs coming via homer. Brayan Buelvas launched his ninth big fly in the first and Tyler Soderstrom connected on his 10th round-tripper in the third. Ports' piggyback reliever Daniel Martinez (3-3) took the defeat. Both squads are back in action tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- LF Colin Simpson (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-5, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C Tyler Soderstrom (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Sahid Valenzuela (1-4, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 14 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (4-2, 4.79) vs. Stockton RHP Jorge Juan (0-0, 1.80), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Keegan James has punched out 38 batters over his last eight outings (29.0 IP, 20 H, 9 ER).

Robinson Hernandez has not allowed an earned run over his last eight appearances (11.1 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 10 K, 5 saves) and has not given up a hit over his last five outings (5.1 IP).

