Giants Roll to 9-2 Victory over Modesto

The Giants snapped their three-game skid in style on Tuesday night with a convincing 9-2 series-opening win over the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Prelander Berroa delivered an excellent six-inning start, Jimmy Glowenke knocked out three hits and drove in three runs while Jairo Pomares homered to lead the way for San Jose. With the victory, the Giants (38-23) won for the ninth time in 13 games against Modesto this season.

San Jose never trailed on Tuesday as Pomares' eighth home run of the season gave the Giants the early advantage. A walk to Marco Luciano began the top of the second for San Jose before Pomares stepped to the plate and hit a booming 431-foot homer to straightaway center for a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Berroa began his start with four scoreless innings. The Nuts threatened in the bottom of the second as Robert Perez Jr. led off with a single. Dariel Gomez then singled sharply into right, but Perez Jr. was thrown out at third on the play thanks to a terrific throw from Pomares in right field. Berroa followed by issuing a walk to Matt Scheffler, but recovered to set down the next two hitters, Trent Tingelstad and Kennie Taylor, on a fly out and ground out respectively to retire the side. Berroa then breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the third before pitching around a leadoff single in the fourth.

The Giants made the score 3-0 with a single tally in the top of the fifth. Consecutive singles from Abdiel Layer and Luis Matos started the inning before Luis Toribio dropped down a sacrifice bunt. After Casey Schmitt walked to load the bases, Patrick Bailey hit a sacrifice fly to right.

Berroa then quickly retired the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth and was poised for another perfect inning, but a Glowenke throwing error at second on Cesar Izturis' grounder prolonged the frame. Victor Labrada was up next and he singled sharply into right and when Pomares saw the ball roll under his glove and all the way to the fence for another error, Izturis raced around third and scored Modesto's first run of the game. Labrada advanced all the way to third on the miscue, but Berroa settled down and retired Noelvi Marte on a fly out to left to end the inning.

The Giants then came right back with two runs in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 5-1. Alex Canario began the inning with a deep drive off the center field wall for his second triple of the season. He immediately scored when the next batter, Glowenke, lined a single into center. Glowenke then stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and came home when Matos hit a sacrifice fly.

After Berroa fanned two in a scoreless bottom of the sixth to complete his outing, San Jose erupted for four runs in the seventh to break the game open. Schmitt led off with a double to deep right before Luciano's one-out bloop single into shallow right center and a walk to Pomares loaded the bases. Canario struck out for the second out, but Glowenke followed with a sinking liner into shallow center that deflected off the glove of the diving Labrada. The hit went for a double as both Schmitt and Luciano scored to make it 7-1. Layer was up next and he lined a single into center to bring home Pomares and Glowenke stretching the lead to 9-1.

Juan Sanchez relieved Berroa to begin the bottom of the seventh and worked two scoreless innings with only one infield single allowed. Sanchez struck out three. Ivan Armstrong pitched the bottom of the ninth and allowed one run to bring the final margin to 9-2.

GIANTS NOTES

Offensive Outburst

The Giants finished the game with 11 hits, six of which went for extra bases. Jimmy Glowenke (3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI) doubled twice and singled to lead the way. He's batting at a .441 clip (15-for-34) over his last nine games. Casey Schmitt (2-for-4, 2 2B) and Abdiel Layer (2-for-4, 2 RBI) also had multi-hit games.

Pomares' Power Surge

Jairo Pomares (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) has hit four home runs over his last seven games. His eight homers overall this season are tied with Schmitt and Alex Canario for second on the team. Pomares has hit eight home runs in only 23 games played this season. He hit only three home runs in 51 games during his debut professional season in 2019.

Berroa's Start

Prelander Berroa allowed only one unearned run during his six-inning start to pick-up the win. He surrendered five hits, walked two and struck out five. Berroa has fashioned a 1.96 ERA (5 ER/23 IP) over his last four starts.

Bailey Joins Giants

Catcher Patrick Bailey was added to the San Jose roster before the game on Tuesday. Bailey, who was San Francisco's first round draft pick in 2020, had previously played for High-A Eugene and in the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) this season. He went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly on Tuesday. In a corresponding roster move, catcher Ronaldo Flores was sent back to the AZ Complex League.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Former California League All-Star Logan Webb is scheduled to make the start on the mound for San Jose. Webb, who pitched in San Jose during the 2018 season on his way to the major leagues, is returning from a shoulder injury. Wednesday's game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

