Grizzlies Surge Ahead Late as Ports Fall in Series Opener

July 14, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies' bullpen allowed just one hit after the third inning as the Ports' bats fell silent in a 5-2 Stockton loss in the opener of a six game series at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Ports (25-36) and Grizzlies battled to a 2-2 tie after the first three innings. Brayan Buelvas got the Ports on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to make it 1-0. After the Grizzlies struck for two to take the lead in the top of the third, Tyler Soderstrom crushed a solo shot to left center in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at two.

The first place Grizzles (40-21), though, were able to rally against the Ports' bullpen. With the game still tied at two, a walk and a double off Daniel Martinez put runners on second and third with nobody out. Drew Romo then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to give Fresno a 3-2 lead. Soderstrom threw Grant Lavigne out at third and Martinez got Mateo Gil to pop out to first base to end the inning without any further damage.

The Grizzlies struck for two more with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings on a solo home run by Colin Simpson and RBI single by Julio Carreras.

Stockton narrowly missed an opportunity to potentially take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Ports loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch, but Danny Bautista missed a home run by feet with a fly ball to the warning track in left field to end the threat.

Martinez (3-3) took the loss for Stockton, allowing two runs on four hits in four innings in relief of starter Daniel Palencia. Grizzlies reliever Blake Goldsberry got the win for Fresno, firing two shutout innings allowing just one hit.

The Ports will try to even the series on Wednesday in game two of the series at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Single game tickets for the rest of the season are available at stocktonports.com.

