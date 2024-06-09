6.8.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Dariusz Formella scored his second goal of the night with three minutes to go to pull out a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC despite a late red card to Edgardo Rito at Phoenix Rising Stadium to move into the top four in the Western Conference.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.