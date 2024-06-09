6.8.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Dariusz Formella scored his second goal of the night with three minutes to go to pull out a 2-1 victory against Orange County SC despite a late red card to Edgardo Rito at Phoenix Rising Stadium to move into the top four in the Western Conference.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
