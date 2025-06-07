Sports stats



USL1 South Georgia Tormenta FC

6.7.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video


The Charlotte Independence made it five wins from their last six regular season matches played with Christian Chaney scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute before Fabrice Ngah sealed the result in second-half stoppage time to earn the 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta Stadium.
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent South Georgia Tormenta FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central