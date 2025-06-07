6.7.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
The Charlotte Independence made it five wins from their last six regular season matches played with Christian Chaney scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute before Fabrice Ngah sealed the result in second-half stoppage time to earn the 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta Stadium.
