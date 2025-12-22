Tormenta FC Signs Forward Lucca Dourado

Published on December 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the arrival of Brazilian forward Lucca Dourado to South Georgia's 2026 USL League One roster. Dourado comes to Tormenta FC from USL Championship's Birmingham Legion FC, following a loan spell with League One side Forward Madison FC.

"Lucca is an exciting young talent," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever said. "He was able to score goals in his first season in USL League One, and I feel like he has so much to offer in areas that can impact the game. Lucca has a really high ceiling and is able to score various types of goals in and around the penalty box. I am excited to help him explore his true potential."

Originating from São Paulo, Brazil, Dourado put up remarkable numbers on the collegiate level at the University of Central Florida. In five seasons with the Knights, Lucca recorded 191 total shot attempts, with 90 of those being on target. At the end of his tenure, he garnered 43 goals and six assists in 69 matches at UCF. Dourado's 43 goals ranked him fifth in players with the most goals in the Knights' all-time list.

Lucca started his professional career with Birmingham Legion FC, where he played two matches before being loaned out to Forward Madison. The Brazilian forward scored eight goals and assisted twice in only 24 appearances for the Flamingos.

Lucca Dourado and the rest of the Tormenta squad will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 8, facing Spokane Velocity FC for the first match at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here. Tormenta FC looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates heading into the New Year.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 22, 2025

Tormenta FC Signs Forward Lucca Dourado - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.