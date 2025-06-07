6.7.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Texoma FC earned the club's first away win and third consecutive victory in league play with a 2-1 result against the Richmond Kickers, with goals from Teddy Baker and Solomon Asante overcoming Josh Kirkland's strike in the 7th minute for the hosts at City Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.