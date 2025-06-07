6.7.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Texoma FC earned the club's first away win and third consecutive victory in league play with a 2-1 result against the Richmond Kickers, with goals from Teddy Baker and Solomon Asante overcoming Josh Kirkland's strike in the 7th minute for the hosts at City Stadium.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025
- Tormenta FC Defeated in 2-0 Home Loss by Charlotte - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Westchester SC, One Knoxville Battle to 1-1 Saturday Night Draw, Third Straight USL League One TieÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Fall to Chattanooga on the Road - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories
- Richmond Kickers Unveil 'City Kit', Third Jersey for 2025 Season
- Griffin Garnett Named USL Week 4 Rising Star Spotlight
- Richmond Kickers Unveil 'The Bridge Kit', Primary Jersey Ahead of 2025 Home Opener at City Stadium
- Kickers Open Entire USL League One Season with 4-2 Win over South Georgia Tormenta
- Inaugural Elite Women's Amateur Soccer Championship Announced as the Brandi Chastain Cup