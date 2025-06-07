6.7.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC rallied for a 2-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine with two first-half goals from Declan Watters and Pedro Hernandez to cancel out Azaad Liadi's early strike in the 5th minute at CHI Memorial Stadium.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
