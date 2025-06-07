6.7.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Chattanooga Red Wolves SC rallied for a 2-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine with two first-half goals from Declan Watters and Pedro Hernandez to cancel out Azaad Liadi's early strike in the 5th minute at CHI Memorial Stadium.







