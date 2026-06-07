6.6.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Clay Holstad, JJ Williams and Leo Afonso all found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Westchester SC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup before a sellout crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium to keep RIFC in contention to advance going to its final game of the group stage.
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