6.6.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Clay Holstad, JJ Williams and Leo Afonso all found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Westchester SC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup before a sellout crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium to keep RIFC in contention to advance going to its final game of the group stage.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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