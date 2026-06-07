6.6.2026: Loudoun United FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Segra Field to earn the hosts their first win in official competition against their cross-state foe.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026
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