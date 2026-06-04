6.3.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Babacar Niang's goal late in the first half earned Louisville City FC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Wednesday night, cancelling out an early goal by Gevork Diarbian for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2026

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