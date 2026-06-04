6.3.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Babacar Niang's goal late in the first half earned Louisville City FC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Wednesday night, cancelling out an early goal by Gevork Diarbian for the hosts.
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