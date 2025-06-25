Sports stats

6.25.2025: Union Omaha vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers earn first victory since defeating Union Omaha on April 9, down defending champions at Werner Park, 4-3, as Josh Kirkland leads Kickers to victory with assist, six-minute brace.
