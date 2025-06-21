Sports stats

USL1 Richmond Kickers

6.21.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video


Neco Brett scored his first goal of the season shortly after halftime to give Spokane Velocity FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak in regular season play to 11 matches.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central