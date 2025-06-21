6.21.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Neco Brett scored his first goal of the season shortly after halftime to give Spokane Velocity FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak in regular season play to 11 matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.