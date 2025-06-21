6.21.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Neco Brett scored his first goal of the season shortly after halftime to give Spokane Velocity FC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak in regular season play to 11 matches.
