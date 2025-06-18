6.18.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Tregarthen scored his first USL Championship goal in second-half stoppage time to lift Birmingham Legion FC to a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Protective Stadium, sending the hosts back into the win column after consecutive defeats.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2025

