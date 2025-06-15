6. 15.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Charlotte Independence defeat Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, through Fabrice Ngah's 35th-minute winner at American Legion Memorial Stadium to take all-time lead in 13-match series.
