6. 15.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence defeat Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, through Fabrice Ngah's 35th-minute winner at American Legion Memorial Stadium to take all-time lead in 13-match series.







