6.14.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Johnny Rodriguez scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Las Vegas Lights FC to a 2-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cashman Field to break a run of five consecutive defeats in the first game at the helm for interim Head Coach Giovanni Troise.







