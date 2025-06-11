6.11.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Ray Serrano scored the game-winning goal just past the hour mark as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC at Lynn Family Stadium to extend their undefeated streak to start the 2025 regular season to 12 games and earn their first victory against RIFC in four meetings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2025

