5.9.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Enzo Martínez opened the scoring before a long-distance strike from Jefferson Amaya and penalty covered by Luis Álvarez led the Charlotte Independence to a 3-1 win over Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex as Patrick Langlois scored for the hosts but could not prevent extending their winless streak to seven matches.ÃÂ
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