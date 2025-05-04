5.4.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Francisco Bonfiglio scored with three minutes to go to earn Miami FC a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium after Ilijah Paul had struck early for the hosts, extending Miami's undefeated streak to four games across all competitions.

