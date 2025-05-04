5.4.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Francisco Bonfiglio scored with three minutes to go to earn Miami FC a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium after Ilijah Paul had struck early for the hosts, extending Miami's undefeated streak to four games across all competitions.
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics
