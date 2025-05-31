5.31.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Abdellatif Aboukoura and Zach Ryan scored either side of halftime as Loudoun United FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC in Group 5 of the USL Jagermeister Cup, keeping Loudoun perfect through two games of the group stage as Aboukoura recorded his 10th goal across all competitions this season.

