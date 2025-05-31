5.31.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Ricardo Jerez saved two penalty kicks to give Chattanooga Red Wolves SC a 4-2 shootout win over Forward Madison FC after the match finished 1-1 with goals from Matt Bentley and Devin Boyce in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

