5.31.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Charlotte Independence earned the bonus point for a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lexington SC after Christian Chaney equalized for the hosts in second-half stoppage time to complete his brace, canceling out goals on either side of halftime from Michael Adedokun and Cory Burke in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

