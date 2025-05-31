5.31.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
The Charlotte Independence earned the bonus point for a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lexington SC after Christian Chaney equalized for the hosts in second-half stoppage time to complete his brace, canceling out goals on either side of halftime from Michael Adedokun and Cory Burke in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 31, 2025
- Jacks Take Two Points in Penalties against Lexington SC - Charlotte Independence
- Forward Madison FC Draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc - Forward Madison FC
- Portland Upsets Detroit in Jägermeister Cup Stunner - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Greenville Tops Charleston Battery in 1-0 Win in USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage - Greenville Triumph SC
- WSC Falls in Jägermeister Cup Home Match, 3-2 - Westchester SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.