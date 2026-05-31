USL1 Sarasota Paradise

5.30.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video


Anderson Rosa scored direct from a free kick to earn Sarasota Paradise a comeback 2-1 win over the New York Cosmos at the Premier Sports Campus after Philip Spengler opened the scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute and Matt Bolduc equalized in the 68th minute.

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