5.30.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Anderson Rosa scored direct from a free kick to earn Sarasota Paradise a comeback 2-1 win over the New York Cosmos at the Premier Sports Campus after Philip Spengler opened the scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute and Matt Bolduc equalized in the 68th minute.
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