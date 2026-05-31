5.30.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Prince Saydee scored within 24 seconds for the sixth-fastest goal in League One history before goals from Souaibou Marou and Jon Bakero led the Charlotte Independence to a 3-2 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium with Josh Ramos and Pedro Hernandez scoring for the hosts.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026
- Hearts Rally Past Spokane Velocity for Thrilling 2-1 Win at Fitzy - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Cosmos Fall 2-1 on the Road against Sarasota Paradise - New York Cosmos
- Chattanooga and Charlotte War in High-Scoring Bout - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Kickers Draw AC Boise 2-2 in Hard Fought Battle at Home - Richmond Kickers
- Corpus Christi FC Falls at Forward Madison FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Know Before You Go: 5/30 vs. FC Naples - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Chattanooga and Charlotte War in High-Scoring Bout
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy and Soccer Shots Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Youth Soccer Opportunities
- Red Wolves Prey on Rain & Richmond
- Chattanooga Red Wolves to Host Deaf Awareness Day
- Everlasting Spirit Is the Wolves' Snarl in Loss to Union Omaha