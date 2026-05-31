5.30.2026: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Prince Saydee scored within 24 seconds for the sixth-fastest goal in League One history before goals from Souaibou Marou and Jon Bakero led the Charlotte Independence to a 3-2 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium with Josh Ramos and Pedro Hernandez scoring for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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