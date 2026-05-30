5.29.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
An own goal following a deflected cross from Will Perkins and beautiful curling strike from Braudílio Rodrigues were the difference as One Knoxville SC took a 2-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at Covenant Health Park, extending the visitors' winless streak to five games.
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