5.25.2025: FC Naples vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







FC Naples snaps three-match league losing streak, defeats defending champion Union Omaha, 3-1, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex through goals from Andrés Ferrín, Ian Cerro, Jayden Onen.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.