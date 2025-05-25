5.25.2025: FC Naples vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
FC Naples snaps three-match league losing streak, defeats defending champion Union Omaha, 3-1, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex through goals from Andrés Ferrín, Ian Cerro, Jayden Onen.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 25, 2025
- Greenville Falls 1-0 to Texoma After Stoppage Time Goal - Greenville Triumph SC
- WSC and Richmond Battle Again to Another Draw, 2-2 - Westchester SC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Grind out 2-1 Road Victory over Tormenta FC - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against AV Alta FC - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples Turns Focus to Home Match After Hard-Fought Battle in Portland
- FC Naples Fights Hard in Road Match against Chattanooga Red Wolves
- FC Naples Makes History with Landmark Win over USL Champions Charleston Battery
- FC Naples Falls to One Knoxville SC But Holds First Place in USL League One
- FC Naples Shows Heart in U.S. Open Cup Battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies