5.25.2025: FC Naples vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples snaps three-match league losing streak, defeats defending champion Union Omaha, 3-1, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex through goals from Andrés Ferrín, Ian Cerro, Jayden Onen.
