5.24.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Danny Griffin marked his 150th regular season appearances for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC with the only goal of the game as the Hounds took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, keeping RIFC winless in four games at its new home across all competitions.
