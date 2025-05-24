5.24.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Danny Griffin marked his 150th regular season appearances for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC with the only goal of the game as the Hounds took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, keeping RIFC winless in four games at its new home across all competitions.







