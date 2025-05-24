5.24.2025: Miami FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Tyler Pasher and Ronaldo Damus scored second-half goals to rally Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium after Francisco Bonfiglio had scored in his fifth consecutive game for the hosts in the opening half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.