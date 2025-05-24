Sports stats



USL Miami FC

5.24.2025: Miami FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video


Tyler Pasher and Ronaldo Damus scored second-half goals to rally Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium after Francisco Bonfiglio had scored in his fifth consecutive game for the hosts in the opening half.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central