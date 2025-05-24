5.24.2025: Miami FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tyler Pasher and Ronaldo Damus scored second-half goals to rally Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium after Francisco Bonfiglio had scored in his fifth consecutive game for the hosts in the opening half.
