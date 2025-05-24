5.24.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Cal Jennings bagged his second consecutive two-goal performance while Juan David Torres notched a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery rallied from an early deficit to take a 3-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, handing Le Rouge their first loss on home turf this season.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Returns Home After Four-Match Road Trip, Hosts Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery
- Another Chance at Open Cup Magic: Detroit City FC Hits the Road to Take on Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in Round of 32 on Wednesday Night
- Detroit City FC and Indy Eleven Battle to Scrappy 2-2 Draw on Saturday Night in Indianapolis
- Detroit City FC Looks to Continue Hot Streak on Saturday Night, on the Road to Indy Eleven
- Detroit City Football Club to Make 2025 Jägermeister Debut on Saturday, Hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 4 p.m.