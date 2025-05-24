5.24.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Cal Jennings bagged his second consecutive two-goal performance while Juan David Torres notched a goal and assist as the Charleston Battery rallied from an early deficit to take a 3-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium, handing Le Rouge their first loss on home turf this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.