5.15.2026: Westchester SC vs. New York Cosmos - Game Highlights
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Christian Koffi scored in second-half stoppage time following a late equalizer from Nick Mendonça to lead the New York Cosmos to a 3-2 comeback win over Westchester SC at the Stadium at Memorial Field after the home side took the lead through second-half goals from Koen Blommestijn and Ermin Mackic in Group 5 action in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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