460 Community Battle Continues

Blue Eagle Credit Union, the Lynchburg Hillcats, and the Salem Red Sox are planning to continue the 460 rivalry with the 2nd Annual 460 Community Battle.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Bank of The James Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The teams are being drafted currently and will be announced soon. Teams will be made up of local first responders, community leaders and local celebrities.

Admission for this charity event is free courtesy of Blue Eagle Credit Union. Donations will be accept at the game and online for the Lynchburg Humane Society, the selected charity for the event.

Visit the Blue Eagle Credit Union table on game day for additional giveaways (while supplies last). Plus, Blue Eagle Credit Union members could earn unlimited $25 rewards for referring friends and family to Blue Eagle CU, and treat friends and family to a 1% loan discount! Visit Shareblueeagle.com for all the details and information! Not a member yet? Now's the time to join! Open your Blue Eagle Credit Union account today, then start referring to earn your rewards. Hurry, this offer ends October 29, 2021. Membership eligibility and credit qualification requirements apply. This credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

The Lynchburg team will be looking for its first win, with Salem getting the inaugural victory last October.

Blue Eagle Credit Union is a local not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the greater Roanoke and Lynchburg areas, since 1948. Blue Eagle Credit Union's Google review rating averages 4.9 out of 5 stars, a direct result of their commitment to enriching the lives of their members and the communities they serve. Blue Eagle Credit Union wants you to see banking differently! Federally insured by NCUA.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Ballpark in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games in Lynchburg, VA which has been home to Minor League Baseball since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats).

